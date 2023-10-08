Tim Scott’s Message to ‘Modern Plantation Owners’ The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 197

Glenn Beck





Oct 7, 2023





South Carolina Senator Tim Scott has made a name for himself in Congress by challenging the narratives. For instance, he argues that “ALL Americans are privileged," and in this episode, he explains how his personal journey to Washington, D.C., proves it. Now, he's running for president to stop the Left from changing that. He and Glenn discuss how socialism is destroying impoverished communities and fueling the true afflictions of black America. Plus, he reveals the "disgusting racism" he has experienced from "modern plantation owners" on the Left. Senator Scott lays out his stance on funding Ukraine in its war against Russia and the fight to end abortion. And he does a deep dive into the head-spinning math of America’s national debt. But ultimately, he tells Glenn, America is a land of hope. Why else would China be trying to sell the idea that our decline is irreversible? Sen. Scott also lays out his plan to make it to the top of the GOP ticket. This episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast" is part of a series leading up to the 2024 presidential election season. These interviews come with no agenda, and the purpose of them is to ask important questions that the American people deserve to have answered.





SPONSORS:

My Patriot Supply is the nation’s largest preparedness company. Go to https://mypatriotsupply.com and when you buy the three-month emergency food kit, which lasts up to 25 years in storage, you’re going to get a bonus package of crucial survival gear – worth over $200 – for free!





Home Title Lock. Home title fraud is growing 2.5x faster than credit card fraud. You could be a victim and not even know it. Visit https://HomeTitleLock.com and use the promo code BECK to get 30 days of free protection.





When you buy socks from https://grip6.com/BECK, you’re supporting American ranchers and American manufacturers. You’re also getting a pair of socks that keep your feet warm in the winter and cool in the summer.





Right now, you can save $200 on an EdenPURE Thunderstorm Air Purifier 3-pack for whole-home protection. You’ll get three units for under $200. That's a fraction of the cost compared to other air purifiers that can go for over $600. Just go to http://edenpuredeals.com and enter discount code GLENN.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uet7rj-YLhw