An Official Proclamation of the Flying Scroll Judgment 6-6-23@9:36pm
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
176 followers
95 views • 06/07/2023

A holy visitation from the angel Gabriel making an official proclamation of the Flying Scroll Judgment.


Revelation 22:6 And he said unto me, These sayings are faithful and true: and the Lord God of the holy prophets sent his angel to shew unto his servants the things which must shortly be done.


Flying Scroll Dream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=39CNTmbQu5E&t=1971s


Flying Scroll Dream Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2q6qh4-the-flying-scroll-dream-5-26-23-1208-235-and-742am.html


Ministry Website:

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com


Mailing address: PO Box 5133, Cleveland Tn.37320


For Prayer email:

[email protected]


Donate Link:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis


Free eBooks Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords


Social Platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024


Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e


Main YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ


2nd backup YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCstNYV51inYVJq3VQuXmw-Q


The Jump: https://plm4.app.link/QianoJwGkxb


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

Keywords
judgmentangel gabrielflying scroll proclamation
