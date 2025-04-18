BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Trade Wars, Superpowers & Prophecy: What Comes Next | 40K FootView Ep. 50
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
69 views • 5 months ago

Is the U.S. hurtling toward global conflict—or a new golden age? In this sweeping episode of 40K FootView, host Sean Morgan unpacks the escalating trade war with China, the crumbling of U.S. manufacturing, and Trump’s vision of a post-globalist world. Special guest Matthew Ehret, editor of Canadian Patriot Review, exposes how the deep state is using old imperial strategies to push China and Russia into conflict with America.


But could there be another path? They explore the potential for U.S.-Russia cooperation, decoupling from China without sparking World War III, and even plans for space collaboration and Arctic development. The conversation ends with a spiritual warning: will America choose a future of peace and sovereignty—or empire and collapse?


Key Topics:


The real reason behind Trump’s tariffs on China


How the deep state manipulates global power alignments


China's economic strength vs. America’s decline


The Vatican, Zionism, and ancient mystery cults


Why the path to peace may run through Mars, the Bering Strait—and your soul


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.


Keywords
deep statechina tariffstrade warglobal conflictbering straitempire collapsesoul awakeningus manufacturingzionism debateeconomic decouplingwwiii risktrump visionimperial strategiesrussia cooperationspace collaborationarctic developmentsovereignty futurepower manipulationvatican influencemystery cults
