The Matrix Game with Jeff Berwick

Max interviews Jeff Berwick of The Dollar Vigilante, Anarchapulco and Anarchast in a rich discussion about the state of our current reality. Jeff and Max talk about the Covid and other programs, mind control, movies that reveal what the psychopaths are doing, our true spiritual nature and how to enjoy this wild ride during this transition time in our human history.