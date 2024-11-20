Jesus in the Old Testament | The Angel of YHWH

Throughout the Old Testament we see a mysterious figure called the Angel of the LORD, or the Angel of YHWH. This figure claims to be God, takes credit for God's actions and receives worship. Yet He also speaks in the 3rd person when referring to God, which creates an interesting situation. For centuries this led to the Jews believing in a "Two Powers in Heaven" theory, and with the arrival of Jesus we now see the truth of God: He is one being existing in plurality.





00:00 - Introduction & Review

12:12 - The Meaning of "Angel"

19:37 - Two Powers in Heaven

42:04 - Dealings with Abraham, Hagar & Sarah

54:20 - Dealings with Jacob

1:04:47 - Dealings with Moses & Joshua

1:15:31 - Dealings with Gideon, Manoa, Isaiah, Zechariah & Job

1:32:10 - Final Thoughts