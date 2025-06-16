💥AD at Israel Nevatim base got wrecked by self boink! - longer version, part 2

138 views • 3 months ago

➡️Operations will continue until the Zionist entity is eliminated.

➡️We launched a new, more destructive wave of strikes on the Zionist entity.

💥🇮🇱 The AD at Nevatim got wrecked by self boink!

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.