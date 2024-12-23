Meet the Founder of the "Lunar Sabbath" Calendar... (deep dive)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I finally decided to investigate The Lunar Sabbath doctrine, and it landed me in the middle of an investigation I never would have expected to be connected to (1) the ancient Babylonian's original calendar, (2) the KKK of Tennessee and (3) more. This video will methodically break down, step-by-step, what Lunar Sabbath is all about, how it is practiced, and whether or not it is a Biblical practice or a Pagan one.
Time Stamps:
00:00 - Intro to Investigation
05:29 - The Importance of Moses
12:15 - How Calendars Generally Work
13:22 - How Does the "Jewish" Calendar Work?
19:57 - The Roman Calendars: World Takeover Conspiracy Theory
24:39 - Introduction to Lunar Sabbath "Translation Days" Theory
30:50 - Lunar Sabbath's First Assumption: New Moon Days are Sabbaths
35:20 - Lunar Sabbath's Second Assumption: Translation Days are Sabbaths
40:19 - The Feast of Weeks (Pentecost) Problem: Counting 7 Sabbaths
47:32 - Ancient Babylon's Lunar Sabbath Calendar
53:54 - French Republic 10-Day Calendar Case Study
58:47 - Jonathan David Brown: Keeping Yahweh's Appointments
