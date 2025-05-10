DEVIL SATAN SERPENT Pt 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Word Study: Examining all the verses with 'serpent' H5175. Episodes 1-6
Full study: www.ageoflaodicea.com/devil-satan-serpent/
Series Summary (great to listen to first to get your beak wet with the info)
https://archive.org/download/devil-satan-serpent/DEVIL%20SATAN%20SERPENT%20Series%20SUMMARY.mp3
QUICK REFERENCE CHARTS
SERPENT Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/SERPENT-Chart.pdf
DEVIL Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/DEVIL-Chart.pdf
SATAN Chart - https://www.ageoflaodicea.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/SATAN-Chart.pdf
BITCHUTE channel
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/brother-hebert-presents/
YOUTUBE Channel https://www.youtube.com/@brotherhebert2025