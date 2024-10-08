The freedom of your first car (or Truck) Why we need to push this important part of life!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Our first car, no matter how bad or good is life changing. And that freedom and learning experience is EXACTLY what they want to destroy now. Support getting more young people on the road and exploring our great nation! And a rant on the revolting way Americans are being helped after hurricane Helene by the Democrats. Thank god for those volunteers and citizens who are helping on their own and giving these great souls all the help they can.