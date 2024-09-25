BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Reading Good Energy - The Introduction
Elaine Watkins
Elaine Watkins
16 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • 7 months ago

Casey Means, a surgeon, and her brother, Calley, have awakened to the challenges in our current "health" system and have decided there's a better way. Good Energy - The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health is their recently released book sharing their stories and strategies to help you enjoy a healthy future.


As a Functional Medicine Health Coach, I'm so glad to see so many waking up and taking charge of their health. I can't wait to read this book and have decided to read it with you. We'll be soaking in 1 chapter per video with a bit of commentary, so this might be a good listen while you're commuting, cooking, or whenever fits your day.


LINKS:

* Tucker Carlson's interview with Calley and Casey Means: https://rumble.com/v5b73od-calley-and-casey-means-the-truth-about-ozempic-the-pill-and-how-big-pharma-.html

* Tucker Carlson's original interview with Calley Means: https://rumble.com/v4azgvi-big-pharma-is-fooling-you-again-and-you-dont-even-know-it.html


Subscribe to my website: https://elainewatkins.com/

Merch:

Redbubble - DEWDesigns.redbubble.com or

Teepublic - http://tee.pub/lic/kHP9UD4EsNQ


Truth Social:

https://truthsocial.com/@foodandlivingcoach


Helpful Health Resources:

* Hopewell Essential Oils - https://hopewelloils.com/?PARTNER=40

* Azure Standard - www.azurestandard.com

Keywords
healthbig pharmafoodtucker carlsonholisticwomens healthwellnessintegrative medicinefunctional medicinegood energycasey meanscallie means
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy