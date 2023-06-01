Magnetobiology continued; underlying physical problems

My video about the Antidote:

https://www.brighteon.com/eb996e54-6a68-43e4-8e33-654e37854f20

A broadcast of 18Ghertz from 5G celltowers for a specific duration and sequence, will cause affected cells to rupture, unleashing Marburg payload bioweapons into the blood of those who took the jab. Hemorrhagic fever is bleeding out orifices and will cause total chaos!! When this happens, a plandemic is created and Fema camps are ready to kill us off.

This book however doesn't address the planned democide and keeps it "civil" and mentions that harmful emf's change the activity of the melatonin enzyme I talked about in previous videos and is responsible for the fine regulation of the immune system. Idem Dito with serotonin and vit.D hormone, hence why sun exposure is very important! 🌞

Pregnant women should wear an emf shielding apron to protect their unborn child as emf's cause pregnancy disorders. Getting pregnant btw is rendered almost impossible nowadays because of the vaccines but if you do succeed, please protect your child!

Over a 1000 EMF papers on infoventures.com and biomagneti.com for a wealth of peer reviewed scientific evidence. The authors of the book are astonished all this evidence is being ignored, but we know better now.... 😢

Since the beginning of the electrification of the earth, our health is under attack and it is about to get far worse!! Digital smart cities, drone warfare, cryptocurrency, cyborg genesis.. The book "this perfect day" from Ira Levin in which the main character Chip skips his monthly injection and starts revolting against the system. So accurate. Let it not come that far, let Jesus his return be swift and may good souls be saved.

