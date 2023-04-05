TRUE ⛪📿😇 FELLOWSHIP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://gab.com/ThatCrazyToaster/posts/110136634401932296
VfB's been posting sum pretty spicy stuff recently; considering the wee bit of fuss I had with Salty [good show Sunday - will be lurking], one might say, Boy, you shoor got sum nerve bitching at Salty with the crazy stuff you post!" 🧂 [for the most part, I keep those on BitChute:]
Well, if you heard his Sunday stream, you already know the answer; after all, this whole thing was really ever about the barnacle Salty refuses to scrape frum his bunghole...a carbuncle named Pastor Shadilay
Guess who put a hole in Kekistan?!? Let me know when it sinks, frens
Well, VfB's having a ball now; the STING has finally manifested itself - this is OPERATION: WARP SPEED, folks 🪤