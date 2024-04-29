© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rybar Live: Situation in the Middle East, April 26-28
Mikhail Zvinchuk, head of the Russian think tank Rybar:
«The news about the upcoming telephone talks between US President Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu, in which the details of the ceasefire agreement are likely to be discussed, looks rather curious»