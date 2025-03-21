Drowning In Blood, Puppet Kiev Delays Peace

Immediately after the agreement to stop mutual strikes on energy infrastructure was reached, it was thwarted by an attack on the Sudzha gas measuring station located in the Kursk region.

A large explosion thundered at the station on the night of March 21st. Its facilities were caught up in a large fire, fueled by the gas remaining in the pumps.

The Russian army is repelling Ukrainian forces from their last strongholds in the border areas on Russian territory. The Sudzha station is located right on the border near the Ukrainian village of Basovka, a battle for which is ongoing. Russian troops are approaching the station and the border crossing nearby from different directions, but the facility is still under Ukrainian control. The Ukrainian militants either blew up the gas transportation facility or opened fire on it during their retreat.

Despite the years of war, Russian gas was transferred to Europe through this hub until the end of 2024, when the Kiev regime banned the transit of Russian gas through its territory. Thanks to Kiev’s decision, the Russian troops could use the gas pipelines in the region to launch their famous Stream operation and destroy the Ukrainian garrison in the town of Sudzha.

The destruction of the Sudzha gas measuring station is another one of Kiev’s provocations aimed at prolonging the hostilities by order of its foreign warmongers. It heavily complicates the resumption of Russian gas supplies and as a result American LNG companies secure control of a larger market sector in Europe. Thus, Europeans will have to pay more.

The attack once again highlighted the intractability of the Kiev regime, which traditionally tried to blame the Russian military for the destruction of its own strategic infrastructure. Moscow declared that Kiev has already violated the agreement mediated by the United States. Now the question is how will Washington continue to deal with this “crazed terrorist scum,” said the spokesperson of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Kiev’s provocations continue amid the ongoing attempts of the Ukrainian troops to break through the Russian border in the Belgorod region, after their humiliating defeat in Kursk. Battles continue for the fourth day in a row. Suffering heavy losses, the Armed Forces of Ukraine threw the second echelon into the battle. The attacks are launched mainly by infantry groups on ATVs or on foot, scattered in the forests near the villages of Demidovka and Prilesie. On March 21st, the General Staff of Ukraine declared another fake victory and claimed control of Demidovka, which was denied by reports from the frontlines.

https://southfront.press/puppet-kiev-delays-peace/



