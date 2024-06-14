BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Charles Upton on an Sufi View of ETs
Brian Ruhe
Brian Ruhe
16 views • 11 months ago

Part 1 of 2. Charles Upton joined me for a second time. He talked about an Islamic view on ETs with the Jinn, describing them as spirit beings rather than physical. His website is https://charles-upton.com/ .


Charles Upton, poet and metaphysician, was born on December 13, 1948, in San Francisco, California. He is a protege of the Beat Generation, a veteran of the psychedelic counterculture, a peace activist, a Sufi Muslim, a writer of the Traditionalist/Perennialist School, and author of 20 books, mostly on “metaphysics and social criticism.” In 2013, along with Dr. John Andrew Morrow, he co-founded the international Muslim/Interfaith peace movement known as the Covenants Initiative, and is presently Executive Director of the Covenants of the Prophet Foundation. He has been writing on the subject of UFOs since 2001.


Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.


All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/


My websites: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://universitygalacticus.org/

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe


https://vk.com/brianruhe

MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

https://www.instagram.com/brianaruhe/


My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent


Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio

