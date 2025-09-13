We live in a world of Confusion and Delusion

We live in a world of Confusion, Delusion, and Scoffers abound?





I have noticed in the comments section that people are lashing out with hateful arrogant comments to anything they disagree with? It’s funny but the worst comments I get are on the Rumble platform, these are supposed to be the free thinkers, free speech folks?





Confusion = the state of being bewildered or unclear in one's mind about something.





People today are living in a world of confusion, Colleges used to teach people how to think (60’s question everything) now they teach them what to think.





Music by Send Rain