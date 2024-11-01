© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Judge Joe Brown X Candace Owens | Candace Ep 87
Candace Show Podcast
Happy Birthday, Kamala!
Judge Joe Brown and I decided to team up to discuss the fact that you are not in any way, shape, or form black.
I sit down with Judge Joe Brown to discuss Kamala, government corruption, the JFK assassination, and more.