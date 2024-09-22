COVID VACCINES - the ticking time bombs

It has been 3 plus years since the world injected themselves with an experimental covid vaccine(poison)....

We have learnt that these poisons had different batches with varying levels of toxicity.

Many people dodged a bullet and were given the batches where toxicity was low or non existent(saline)

Many people received their jab from the medium or highly toxic batches.

It is estimated that 7-15% of the jabbed population received the more toxic batches. This means a bare minimum of 300 million people have received jabs from these "bad batches"

This is bad news for so many people who received a bad batch and had multiple doses. They have opened themselves up for serious illness/death

We are continuing to see people develop post jab illness or die from sudden illness/turbo cancer, and it seems to be only getting worse.

They are literally ticking time bombs..

Special mention goes to Covid BC(Telegram) and Hello Dave(Twitter). Without their amazing work, this video would not be possible.

