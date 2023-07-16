Jewish Kabbalah Merkaba Ascension Exposed

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a clip from Demon Hunter's channel (BitChute), where he explains the Kabbalist's Metatron Merkaba Ascension in an easy to understand way. Please see my website for more information about the Metatron Merkaba Cube and the Jewish plan to usher in their Messiah:
https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/mystery-babylon
Articles:
https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/mystery-babylon/kabbalah-666-messiah