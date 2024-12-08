© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
◾️Horrifying scenes show the Israeli army firing directly at civilians while attempting to rescue an injured person at the gate of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza. The people barely managed to pull the victim using a rope due to intensive gunfire from the Israeli army.
The man later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital because there were no enough medical staff to deal with the large number of casualties piling up in the besieged hospital.
