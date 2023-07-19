BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sinkhole Swallows Car As Flash Flood Emergency Hammers Western Kentucky, Ongoing Rescue Missions
286 views • 07/19/2023

- I​ntense rainfall triggered water rescues as roads and homes were flooded early Wednesday morning in western Kentucky, including the town of Mayfield, which was devastated by an EF4 tornado in a December 2021 outbreak.


"We are a year and a half past the worst tornado to ever hit in Kentucky and we were right at the center of that," Mayfield Mayor Kathy Stewart O'Nan told The Weather Channel.

"I know the people of Mayfield Kentucky and they are very strong and resilient people. So even though this is a second blow we didn't need, I know exactly what will happen when we are able to get out and assess the damage. They will get right to work at making things right and helping their neighbor."

O'Nan said damage assessments would start once roads are cleared and crews can access impacted areas.


P​hotos posted by the Graves County Sheriff's Office, which includes Mayfield in its jurisdiction, showed roads washed out and vehicles damaged. #Breaking #Flooding #News #Kentucky #Mayfield #Emergency


Flash Flood Emergency Leads To Water Rescues In Western Kentucky

https://weather.com/news/news/2023-07-19-kentucky-flash-flood-emergency-mayfield-wingo


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

