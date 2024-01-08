TORONTO POLICE GIVE FREE COFFEE AND DONUTS TO HAMAS AND OTHER TERROR GROUPS!

Every single day now Canada or representatives of the country find some way to embarrass the entire populace. This time Toronto police decided to embarrass themselves by serving Hamas supporters free coffee and donuts and they did so live on Tik Tok and live on Facebook and they did so with a big smile on their faces!

During the fake pandemic, they beat the crap out of women and children who couldn't fight back because Toronto police are a bunch of cowards and they are very weak-spirited individuals who can't fight and can't think.

The losers that you are paying to protect you are actually hurting you and helping the terrorists who want to destroy you. Why in the hell are you still paying taxes?

