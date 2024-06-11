Kristen Meghan & Tammy Clark: Standing for Freedom in Michigan and exposing Covid-19 Crimes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kristen Meghan and Tammy Clark are standing for Medical Freedom reaching hundrends of thousands with their organizations: wethepatriotsusa.org and standupmichigan.com. In this interview Kristen and Tammy explain some central unsettled Covid crimes.
