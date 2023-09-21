Ivermectin decreased hospital mortality

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Professor Joseph Varon, MD, worked 715 days straight in his hospital ICU treating critically-ill covid-19 patients with a protocol of cortisone-like agents, vitamin C and repurposed drugs like ivermectin. He was censored by all social media platforms and sent death threats even though his mortality rate was much lower than the national average.