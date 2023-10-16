Brighteon Broadcast News, Oct 16, 2023 - Prepare for the DEVASTATING global economic consequences of Israel's war on Gaza

0:00 Intro

2:44 War

38:24 The “Worst Case Scenario”





- Israeli veterans openly and publicly call for the complete genocidal extermination of all Palestinians

- Israel is TRAPPED in the #Hamas OODA loop of action / reaction

- #Hamas, backed by Iran, has maneuvered the USA and Israel into an unwinnable quagmire

- Palestinian refugees get bombed by IDF air strikes, killing hundreds

- Latest numbers on the hospitals, water treatment plants and mosques destroyed by Israel

- Shocking economic analysis by Tuomas Malinen, on the “worst case scenario” stemming from Israel-Palestine war

- Expect an #OPEC oil embargo against nations supporting #Israel

- Western Europe will be devastated by bans on LNG exports from Arab nations

- #Oil prices predicted to reach $300 / barrel

- Massive #inflation spike across Western nations leads to central banks HIKING interest rates

- More banks collapse due to imploding values of US treasuries held by banks

- US govt prints TRILLIONS of dollars to bail out collapsing banking system

- World nations REJECT the collapsing #dollar in the face of runaway #currency printing

- #Hyperinflation commences for dollar-priced goods and services

- The US dollar collapses, followed by collapse of the US government

- Those left holding dollars will lose everything





