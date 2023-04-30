Best Double Split Experiment Doc

The double split experiment.changed our construct of reality but it's only recently that we have really wrapped our mind around it. Reality is an illusion, constructed from a source material (if it's a material at all), and consciousness creates the concrete universe from this source stuff (if it's stuff at all).





The Bhagavad Gita explained it a long time ago. It's been told many times throughout human history, in many different ways, from many different sources. Now science is telling us, in it's own way. Using experiments, empirical evidence and logic.





There are a lot of really bad videos on the double slit experiment. This one is the best I have seen.