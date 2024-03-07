Chronicle of a special military operation: events of March 05 - 06, 2024





▪️ The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to strike oil depots in Zheleznogorsk (Kursk), Dolgy (Belgorod) and Anna (Voronezh). As a result, a hit was recorded in a reservoir in Zheleznogorsk . The fire was extinguished, there were no casualties.





▪️In Stary Borovichi, the target was the territory of the local airfield. As a result of the Lancet hit, the Malachite radar station was destroyed.





▪️Russian troops attacked the Chuguev airfield in the Kharkov region. The target was the command and control center at the facility.





▪️In Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), on the territory of the temporarily occupied part of the DPR, a workshop of the Electric Motor plant came under attack. There is no exact data on the results of the arrival, but the facility previously housed equipment and personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.





▪️Meanwhile, heavy fighting is taking place in the area of the Torsky ledge. Russian troops are advancing on the village of Terny . According to the latest data, the Russian Armed Forces have approached the outskirts, but have not yet been able to enter the village. The enemy repelled the attack.





▪️Meanwhile, west of Bakhmut, Russian troops are advancing in several areas. The Russian Armed Forces are conducting forays into the southwestern outskirts of Krasny , fighting is taking place on Tereshkova Street, and also continue to storm the outskirts of Kleshcheevka and Bogdanovka .





▪️West of Avdeevka , Ukrainian troops are counterattacking at the Berdychi-Orlovka-Tonenkoe line. Seven brigades have been deployed to the site. The main efforts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces are concentrated on the western outskirts of Berdychi .

