You Never Would Have Expected This!!! The War On One World Government Is Waging!! The White Hats Are Real And Making Arrests Everywhere!!

Farmers aren’t able to plant as many crops -- because fertilizer is scarce and expensive. This will cause FOOD SHORTAGES when stores run out of the food we have now. After all, food takes TIME to grow. When farmers don’t plant . . . 3 months later, We Don't Eat! Right now you can SAVE $250 on a 3-Month Food Kit from My Patriot Supply. G https://mypatriotsupply.com/pages/save-250-3-month?hid=413&rfsn=6210744.4c6423&subid=7Teen

Make A Donation Today To Show Appreciation For Our Content And Also Help Keep Us On Air!! https://www.paypal.me/ariellej95

Sources:

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/84724/the-fbi-broke-the-law-over-278000-times-with-illegal-searches-on.html

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-05-21-soros-schwab-gates-unholy-trinity-architects-dystopia.html

https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/84718/jeffrey-epstein-threatened-to-expose-bill-gates-affair-with-russian-bridge-player.html

https://endoftheamericandream.com/americas-new-woke-religion/

https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/biden-state-department-offers-free-counseling-to-staff-triggered-by-accidental-misgendering/?utm_source=featured-news&utm_campaign=usa

Banned.Video























