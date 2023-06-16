GREAT RESET: The Dollar Is Done! - Inflation SKYROCKETS As BRICS TAKES OVER!

GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

Josh Sigurdson talks with Tim Picciott, The Liberty Advisor about the massive global economic shift into the BRICS world reserve currency system which of course will be based on a CBDC.

As Biden claims that inflation is falling, the numbers prove otherwise. As interest rate hikes are paused, many media outlets are claiming that we're on the "right track." At the very same time, former Fed chair and current Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is proclaiming that the dollar will slowly lose reserve status. These mixed messages are in total conflict with each other.

Tim Picciott explains how inflation will be effected when the dollar loses reserve status as Saudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates and even France are looking to leave the US Dollar for BRICS, among dozens of other countries. The Dollar hegemony system has already lost.

There are countless solutions to this problem, it simply takes people understanding the problem, how it relates to the food supply, energy grid and of course housing market and taking real action in their life to prepare. Most however will not.





