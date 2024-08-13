Manipulating Election Process of Countries Around the World is a Business in Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Manipulating election process of countries around the world is now a business. Says can hack g-mail and Telegram and Manipulated 33 Presidential campaigns, 27 were successful.
@ResistanceTrench
This appears to be from February 15, 2023. The full article is here:
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/feb/15/revealed-disinformation-team-jorge-claim-meddling-elections-tal-hanan
Adding: US sending MORE genocide weapons!
Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved the possible sale of $20 billion worth of military equipment to the Zionist state
The Pentagon said that the Department of State approved the following potential sales:
- Advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles estimated for $102.5 million
- F-15IA and F-15I+ fighter jets for $18.82 billion
- 120MM tank cartridges for $774.1 million
- Modified M1148A1P2 family of medium tactical vehicles for $583.1 million
The genocide of 2 million Palestinians continues, and the Western world remains silent, approving Zionist massacres to maintain world hegemony... Gaza is fighting for all humanity!