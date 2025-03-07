Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation (1–7 March 2025)

▫️ From 1 to 7 March, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out seven group strikes with high-precision weapons and strike drones, which destroyed the infrastructure of military airfields, ammunition depots, drone manufacturing shops, depots, and command posts for strike unmanned aerial vehicles, watercraft depots, temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists, and foreign mercenaries.

Moreover, last night, the Russian Armed Forces launched a group strike by high-precision long-range air-, sea-, and ground-based weapons as well as unmanned aerial vehicles at the gas and power infrastructure that supported the UKR defence industry enterprises. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the targets were engaged.

▫️ During the week, the Sever Group of Forces continued to rout AFU units in Kursk region. The Group hit manpower and hardware of one heavy mechanised brigade, five mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one assault brigade, two air assault brigades, two assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two territorial defence brigades.

Kharkov direction, units of two mech'd brigs, one motorised infantry brig, two territorial defence brigs, and two border guard units of the UKR Border Service were hit.

Over the week, the enemy suffered losses of more than 1,590 troops, six tanks, 74 armoured fighting vehicles, and 99 motor vehics in the area of responsibility of the Sever Group of Forces. 28 field artill guns, including 3 Western-made ones, five electronic warfare stations, & 4 ammo depots were neutralised.

▫️ Zapad Group's units have taken more advantageous lines and positions. They hit manpower and military hardware of five mech'd brigs, one tank brig, one assault brig, one airborne brig of the UAF and two territorial defence brigs.

Enemy lost more than 1,525 troops, two tanks, two armoured fighting vehics, 40 motor vehics, and 29 field artill guns, with 10 of them manuf'd by NATO countries. 7 electronic warfare stations and 11 ammunition depots were neutralised.

▫️ Yug GOFs improved the tactical position. The Group hit 4 mech'd units, two motorised infantry brigs, one airmobile brigs, one AFU UAV regiment, two Natl Guard brigs, and one territorial defence brig were hit.

Over the week, AFU lost more than 1,665 troops, one tank, 11 armoured fighting vehics, 19 motor vehics, and 20 field artill guns, including four Western-made guns. 7 ammo depots & 4 electronic warfare stations were neutralised.

▫️ Tsentr Group's units improved the tactical situation and liberated Andreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic). They inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of six mechanised brigades, three jaeger brigades, two assault brigades, one infantry brigade, one airborne brigade, one UAV brigade, one assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, and two Nat'l Guard brigades.

The AFU losses amounted to more than 3,810 troops, two tanks, 29 armoured fighting vehicles, with 16 of them manufactured by Western countries, 25 motor vehicles, and 21 field artillery guns.

▫️ The Vostok Group's units continued to advance to the depths of the enemy's defence and liberated the settlements of Skudnoye, Burlatskoye, and Privolnoye (DPR). The Group hit four mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade, one assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, one National Guard brigade, and three territorial defence brigades.

The enemy lost more than 1,210 troops, three tanks, 11 armoured fighting vehicles, and 45 motor vehicles. Twenty-six field artillery guns, including six Western-made guns, as well as two electronic warfare stations, were neutralised.

▫️ The Dnepr Group's units improved the situation along the front line. The Group inflicted damage on manpower and military hardware of four mechanised brigades, one mountain assault brigade, three coastal defence brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one territorial defence brigade, and a detachment of foreign mercenaries.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 575 troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, 40 motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns. Two ammunition depots and nine electronic warfare stations were neutralised.

▫️Over the past week, Russia's air defence systems have shot down 21 JDAM guided aerial bombs and five U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, as well as 637 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️ Over the past week, 35 Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered on the line of contact.

▫️ In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 656 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 45,471 unmanned aerial vehicles, 600 anti-aircraft missile systems, 22,076 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,523 MLRS combat vehicles, 22,333 field artillery guns and mortars, and 32,573 units of support military vehicles of the enemy have been neutralised.