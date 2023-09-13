© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT
Sep 12, 2023
Conveniently, IAEA Director General says there are 'no significant radiological consequences' to the use of depleted uranium ammunition which US and UK are sending to Ukraine
Read more: https://on.rt.com/chop
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3h2ulm-iaea-sees-no-problem-with-depleted-uranium-weaponry.html