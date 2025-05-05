© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Organic Electronics - Brain Computer Interface - Cyborgs
Swedish government issued video then privately subtitled into English. Prof Magnus Berggen presents his innovations: 1) Organic electronics, 2) Organic polymers which act as a nerve system, 3) Organic computers in the brain.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lIwJBLyjgyyB/
Prof Magnus Berggren
Official Linköping university home page
https://liu.se/en/employee/magbe98
Prof Magnus Berggren lectures 2017 in San Diego
A public lecture how to interface computers with mammals and plants.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mg7roeyojbyf/
Physics World: Growing electrodes inside living tissue
https://physicsworld.com/a/physics-world-reveals-its-top-10-breakthroughs-of-the-year-for-2023/
Science: Metabolite-induced in vivo fabrication of substrate-free organic bioelectronics
https://www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.adc9998
Biblical deception and practical government use of 'Organic Electronics' discussed by Plazma and Fritjof
Merging linear algebra, NVIDIA cpus, realtime video editing with biblical prophesies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8dPVKfim5eaf/
Implications of Organic Electronics
Nontechnical presentation of the implications of 'Organic electronics'.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dM0C0btJneyR/
Plazma: Cyborg Hardware
Hard core tecnical. A deep dive into different patents...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hEsvjSVbqm5T/
Plazma: The Cyborg Operating System
Hard core tecnical. A follow up to my last video on this topic, I dig deeper into DARPA published projects and the current state of now active nanotechnology and your part in it...
https://old.bitchute.com/video/9Jb36RRTHPVH/
The video 'Brain Computer Interfacing by Prof Magnus Berggren and Elon Musk'
