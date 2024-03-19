SQUATTER has Homeowner Arrested for Changing House Locks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A New York City home owner, having inherited the house from her parents, was arrested when attempting to remove a squatter from her house, and changing the locks on him. This is the end of property rights in the United States, and Anarcho-Tyranny is fully upon us.
#propertyrights #anarchotyranny #squatters