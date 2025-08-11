BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
CONgress Goes to USrael In Massive Act of Treason While RFK Jr Rolls Out the MRNA Jab To Rule Them A
What is happening
What is happening
339 views • 1 month ago

While AIPAC Republicrats spend recess in Israhell collecting their pity tithes for a job well done, Saturn’s black cube traps, enslaves and puts everyone under massive mind control. It’s ridiculously easy. Keep your eyes fixed on Sidney Sweeny’s American Eagle jeans so you don’t look at MAHA’s snake oil salesman defending the new all-in-one mRNA that will replace your natural immunity with self-assembling microbots turning you transhuman.


Keywords
censorshipisraelenglandcongresspalestinerulesurveillancegazastarvationrfk jrwhilejabmassiveact of treasonmrnadollar vigilanterolls outusrael
