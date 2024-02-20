Russian Landing Forces and Marines - "The Bridgehead of Krynki is Ours!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Landing forces and marines “from the bridgehead of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”: Krynki is ours!
▪️Marines of the Guards 810th Brigade, together with their paratrooper brothers from the Dnepr group, declare that Krynki is free, there is no enemy in the village.
▪️ “Of course, our coast is not yet completely cleared of enemy evil spirits, but Krynki, as the epicenter of the enemy “bridgehead,” no longer exists,” the Airborne Forces report.