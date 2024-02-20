Russian Landing Forces and Marines - "The Bridgehead of Krynki is Ours!"

Landing forces and marines “from the bridgehead of the Armed Forces of Ukraine”: Krynki is ours!

▪️Marines of the Guards 810th Brigade, together with their paratrooper brothers from the Dnepr group, declare that Krynki is free, there is no enemy in the village.

▪️ “Of course, our coast is not yet completely cleared of enemy evil spirits, but Krynki, as the epicenter of the enemy “bridgehead,” no longer exists,” the Airborne Forces report.