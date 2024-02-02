BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Hard Work n Eazy Work - MLK's Most Famous Quotes for Black History Month
Real Free News
Real Free News
82 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
19 views • 02/02/2024

Black History Month is a time to reflect on MLK’s, the marxist looter and kon’s, most famous quotes.

“Man, stealing (beep) in da streets is (beep), it’s hard (beep) work an we alwayz getting caught by the (beep) pigs in (beep). But if’n we act like (beep) Christian ministers those (beep) mother (beep) will just hand us the (beep) money. Stealing da (beep) money in (beep) church is (beep) easy, ya know what I’m say’n up in (beep) here, ya’ll”

MLK was a failure as a conventional criminal in streets but a successful criminal in the church. He posed as a Christian minister so he, and his gang, could steal money more easily. It was fun for MLK to pose as a Christian minister and steal money from both blacts and whites.

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/mlk-marxist-luther-kwon-man?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=true

#blackhistorymonth #martinlutherking #mlk #blacklivesmatter #martinlutherkingjr #mlkday #blackhistory #ihaveadream #civilrights #martinlutherkingday #mlkday #africa #martinlutherkingquotes #blm #blackpower #mlkjr #blackhistorymonth #justice #rosaparks #georgefloyd #art #freedom #blackexcellence #martinlutherkingjrday #marxist #looter #kon #blct #mlkmostfamousquotes #mlkfamousquotes #blackhistoryfacts #blackgirlsrock #history #blackpeople #buyblack #blackowned #blackandproud #art #blackmen #blackbusiness #blackunity

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlines
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy