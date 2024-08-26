"You Are An Inspiration, A Role Model" - Syrian President Assad addresses #resistance fighters.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"YOU ARE AN INSPIRATION, A ROLE MODEL" - Syrian President Bashar #Assad addresses #resistance fighters.
Resistance fighters in #Lebanon, #Palestine, #Iraq & #Yemen, you are an inspiration, a model, and an example that we follow on the path to liberation - a path of dignity, honor, and untainted independence - Assad.
Syria has been in a civil war since 2011, against Western-curated sectarian violence and ISIL, whose intention is to topple the Assad government. The 2015/16 Russian campaign in Syria knocked thousands of terrorists on the head - but the struggle to full liberation continues.