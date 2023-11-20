BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr. Michael Salla - Nov 18, 2023
28 views • 11/20/2023

Michael Salla


Nov 18, 2023


Webinar Trailer War III or ET Disclosure – Factoring in the ET element in world events

Review of 2nd Mexican Congress Hearing on UFOs

David Grusch addresses Italian UFO Organization on retrieved UFOs and witness intimidation

Rare 1974 interview of John Northrup who confirms reality of UFOs and exotic propulsion systems

Interview with Jean Charles Moyen on French Secret Space Program

Article on Remote Viewing Info shared at Orlando GSIC event in Oct 2023

Weaponized podcast on history of UFO shoot downs & similarities between 2021 and 2009 Mushroom shaped UFOs

Interview with Drs. JJ and Desiree Hurtak on Ancient Aliens, Giants and UFO Disclosure

Speculation on possible new AARO Director – Col Karl Nell

Pentagon fails audit again – the two black budgets

Summary of first day of Sol Foundation Conference on UFOs/UAPs on Nov 17/18

One Week to Go to Next Webinar on the Exopolitical State of the Planet


Twitter Feed - / michaelsalla


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDVCZ-sQtq4

Keywords
pentagonufosgiantsweek in reviewremote viewingancient alienspropulsionexopoliticsstate of the planetuapsblack budgetsmichael sallaet disclosurejean charles moyenmexican congress hearingjohn northrupfrench secret space programufo shoot downsdrs jj and desiree hurtakaaro directorcol karl nellfails auditsol foundation conference
