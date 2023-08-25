BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
INACTION. KNOWING ABOUT ALL OF THIS AND DOING NOTHING TO STOP IT
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
2
170 views • 08/25/2023

This terrified woman…So aware.

So awake.

Horrified and shocked by this disease…

This spell…

Knowing what’s coming but conducting your day as if you were absolutely clueless

My savior is Jesus Christ. I put my faith in no man.

This world is full of evil.


Response to comments:

For the record, I’m not sitting here CONCERNED

I do not fear or worry about such things. I trust in God and know that He will take care of me (us) and I’m not attached to this world. I love the stepped plan for (depressing but practical) action, and I agree that people won’t do anything as long as their shopping carts are full (except at Walmart 😁) I thank you so much for your encouragement and advice and blessings. I appreciate the references and allusions to scripture. I love the honesty all around, and I apologize if I missed somebody’s point, comment, or suggestion.


Source footage: DarknessToLight.111


👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/


Keywords
chemtrailsgeoengineeringbiblepropagandagenocidenwo1984agenda 21frequency weaponsmedical tyrannyresetstartarianano techbio warfarecovid hoaxgraphene oxidehidden histoy
