WHAT is the RAPTURE exactly? What, How, When & Why?

Welcome to Chapter 8 of the Bible Prophecy Secrets (Expanded) Audiobook. Discover the surprising truth about the rapture as all three popular theories—pre-trib, post-trib, and mid-trib—are put to the test in this video. Using the three laws of interpretation, you will see just how easy it is to understand this widely misunderstood topic and where exactly modern Christian culture has gone wrong in adopting this new doctrine that was only recently popularized with books such as The Late Great Planet Earth (Hal Lindsey, 1970) and Left Behind (Tim LaHaye, 1995).
TIME STAMPS:
0:00 - Introduction
3:54 - Theory #1: The Pre-Trib Rapture
27:59 - Theory #2: The Mid-Trib Rapture
38:39 - Theory #3: The Post-Trib Rapture
41:18 - Summary of the Three Rapture Theories
46:02 - Life After the Bombs Go Off
56:32 - The 45-Day Blessing?
59:00 - Dissecting the Hebrew Words
01:04:19 - Strong and Aided with a Little Help
01:10:05 - The Parable of Hezekiah
