Dahaira : Yo navegare, I will Sail

I Will Sail I will sail ,In the river of your spirit , And there I will worship, The God who loved me I will worship The God who gives me life Who understands me Without any explanation Spirit, spirit Descend like fire As in Pentecost And fill me again I will sail In the river of your spirit And there I will worship The God who loved me I will worship The God who gives me life Who understands me Without any explanation Spirit, spirit Descend like fire As in Pentecost And fill me again Spirit, spirit Descend like fire As in Pentecost And fill me again Oh God! Spirit come Come like fire Come Consuming fire, hey! Oh, oh, come consume us And fill us again Spirit, spirit Descend like fire And come like Pentecost And fill me again Spirit, spirit Descend like fire And come like Pentecost And fill me again I will sail In the river of your spirit And there I will worship The God who loved me