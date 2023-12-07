Palestinians have gathered outside the UNRWA headquarters in Deir Al-Balah due to the hunger crisis caused by the ongoing Israeli occupation in Gaza, amid appeals to Egypt to open the Rafah crossing for the delivery of essential food and supplies.

Adding: Israel boasts 200th Cargo plane of weapons delivered by US

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has urged Egypt to "unconditionally" open the Rafah crossing to allow the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip immediate access of to medicine, food, and fuel.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has invoked Article 99 of the UN Charter not used in decades, in a rare move to formally warn the UN Security Council of global danger from Israel’s brutal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.





