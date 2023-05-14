Pres. Trump just told General Flynn he is ‘bringing him back’ live onstage in FLA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump just told General Flynn he is ‘bringing him back’ live onstage in Florida:
“General, you just have to stay healthy because we are bringing you back. We’re gonna bring you back…
We’re gonna Make America Great Again and there’s no doubt in my mind.” 🇺🇸
BOOM💥
source:
https://twitter.com/i/status/1657512077131382785