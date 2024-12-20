DRONE PANIC HITS FEVER PITCH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jefferey takes a critical analysis of the drone phenomenon plaguing the Northeast from the fear mongering media coverage to the poor government response. While the jury is still out on what thousands are seeing in the night sky, new bills have been introduced in congress to limit drone activity.