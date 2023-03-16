Making the Bear Angry & Giants 03/16/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tensions
rise between the U.S. and Russia. Russia shot down an $17 Million American
drone being used to spy on Russian Military actions in Ukraine. We know
according to prophecy, that Russia will get more and more angry until it
shutters the ground (America) with its paw.
00:00 - Russia Drowns U.S. Drone
04:48 - The Bear Awakes
10:23 - Tension with Russia Rise
11:40 - Protest Turns Violent
14:42 - Iran Forces on High Alert
16:09 - Humans and Machines becomes One
21:40 - Image of the Beast
22:56 - Release the Giants
25:59 - Joseph’s Kitchen
