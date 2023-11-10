BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biden brags about economy as credit card debts tops $1 trillion
NewsClips
NewsClipsCheckmark Icon
18 views • 11/10/2023

US President Joe Biden has claimed households are financially “37% better off” since the pandemic. The President made the remarks while speaking at the United Auto Workers in Belvidere, Illinois. His comments come after a report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found, Americans now collectively owe $1.08 trillion on their credit cards. People were quick to criticise the President on social media. One user wrote on ‘X’ “where’s my 37%. I ain’t seen it yet. But my grocery bill has gone from $160 to $225 a week.” A Yahoo Finance/ Ipsos poll released on Tuesday found, the majority of adults have doubts about the state of the economy.


Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update


Keywords
current eventsnewspolitics
