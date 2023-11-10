Biden brags about economy as credit card debts tops $1 trillion

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US President Joe Biden has claimed households are financially “37% better off” since the pandemic.
The President made the remarks while speaking at the United Auto Workers in Belvidere, Illinois.
His comments come after a report by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found, Americans now collectively owe $1.08 trillion on their credit cards.
People were quick to criticise the President on social media.
One user wrote on ‘X’ “where’s my 37%. I ain’t seen it yet. But my grocery bill has gone from $160 to $225 a week.”
A Yahoo Finance/ Ipsos poll released on Tuesday found, the majority of adults have doubts about the state of the economy.
