© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn self defense
► https://www.codereddefense.com/newsletter/
In this article, we share self defense tips in a road rage situation.
When driving a car, you have to be aware that there are potential angry drivers around you. In this clip, we share some advice on how to stay safe if ever you’re placed in a road rage situation.
Read more about road rage here:
https://www.codereddefense.com/what-to-do-in-a-road-rage-situation/
Keep training hard and stay safe,
Nick Drossos and Patrick Viana
Code Red Defense