‘It’s Bisan From Gaza, And Israel Is Trying to Push Us Into The Desert’ (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel AJ+ at:-

https://youtu.be/8UmpeJyO1Gc?si=VxbOrY5gd-I3AT7f

8 Mar 2024

Bisan has lost count of how many times she has fled since Oct. 7, when Israel launched its offensive on Gaza.









She fled her home in Gaza City and moved farther and farther south, first to Khan Younis and then to Rafah, near the Egyptian border. Around 1.5 million Palestinians are now sheltering in Rafah, but with Israel announcing that it’s planning an invasion on Rafah soon, Bisan and others fear they have nowhere else to go.













Many are afraid to go into the Sinai Desert because of a lack of food and supplies. They also fear leaving their homeland permanently. Bisan is now making her way back north to find shelter in Deir al-Balah in Gaza’s middle area.





Transcript available on YouTube channel



