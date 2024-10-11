❗️🌍🎞 The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week October 4-10, 2024

▪️Iranian proxies from Iraq continue trying to attack Israeli territory. Rockets and UAVs were launched in the direction of different parts of the country, most of them were intercepted.



▪️One of the attacks was successful, hitting an Israeli base in the Golan Heights. A kamikaze drone attack killed two IDF soldiers and wounded several others.



▪️Against this backdrop, militants from Yemen's Ansar Allah movement once again attempted to strike Tel Aviv. Two Yafa UAVs were intercepted over the Mediterranean Sea, while another crashed in open terrain.



▪️In response to the Houthis attacks, the US Air Force launched airstrikes on the part of Yemen under their control. The attack in the Red Sea region was one of the largest in recent times.



▪️At the same time, Israel was launching strikes on positions of pro-Iranian forces in Syria. The strikes hit the town of Jableh in Latakia, while several missiles were intercepted by air defense systems.



▪️Twenty-four hours later, the Israel Air Force struck a vehicle at the northern entrance to Homs. Lieutenant Ghadir al-Ahmad, a member of the Syrian Arab Army, was killed and three others were injured.



▪️Damascus, the Syrian capital, was not spared from the strikes, where the Al Mazzeh neighborhood was attacked. Members of a family from Yemen and several other local residents were killed.



▪️In turn, Iranian-backed groups shelled a U.S. Army base at the Conoco gas field. However, the attack was unsuccessful, and the fired missiles and kamikaze drones were intercepted.



Source @rybar





